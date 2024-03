Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Hits Threes, Dunks On Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks connected on multiple shots from beyond the arc and threw down a big dunk during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hendricks posts perfect half vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 18.

During his first 12 minutes on the hardwood, the UCF product scored eight points on 3-3 field goals. In addition to not misses a shot, Hendricks pulled down two rebounds and recorded one steal. The rookie posted a team-high plus-14 rating in the first half.

Two of Hendricks’ buckets were from downtown and the other was a slam dunk.

This season, the first-year player is averaging 6.1 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Lauri Markkanen said he was “hoping” to play Monday as the Jazz host the Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the team’s last six games due to a quad bruise suffered against the Miami Heat on March 2.

The Jazz are 2-4 in their last six outings without Markkanen, including Saturday’s 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jazz Will Have Fuller Roster Against Timberwolves

With Markkanen appears likely to make his return, the Jazz will feature a more complete roster against the Timberwolves than they have in either of their last two contests.

John Collins is not listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out Saturday’s game due to rest.

Kris Dunn missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks also due to rest.

Jordan Clarkson remains out for the Jazz due to a groin injury.

Gobert Questionable Against Jazz

While former Jazzman Mike Conley had a strong 25-point showing in his return to Utah on Saturday, former franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert missed the game due to a rib injury.

Gobert is listed as questionable to return against the Jazz.

let’s end this road trip strong. pic.twitter.com/JPZCRP3CXt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 18, 2024

Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable on the Timberwolves injury report due to a shoulder strain, while guard Monte Morris is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves own the third-best record in the West at 46-21, one game back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

