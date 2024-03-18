Lauri Markkanen Throws Down Monster Jam During Wolves-Jazz Game

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Mar 18, 2024, 8:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen threw down a massive slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Markkanen jams on Timberwolves

The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 18.

With 10:43 left to play in the third quarter, Markkanen got a pass from Keyonte George before flying down the land and rising for a giant dunk.

Markkanen’s dunk gave him a 61-56 lead.

During his first 17 minutes on the floor, the Arizona product scored a team-high 13 points on 5-10 shooting. He added seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

This season, the Finnish forward is averaging 23.1 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Lauri Markkanen said he was “hoping” to play Monday as the Jazz host the Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the team’s last six games due to a quad bruise suffered against the Miami Heat on March 2.

The Jazz are 2-4 in their last six outings without Markkanen, including Saturday’s 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jazz Will Have Fuller Roster Against Timberwolves

With Markkanen appears likely to make his return, the Jazz will feature a more complete roster against the Timberwolves than they have in either of their last two contests.

John Collins is not listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out Saturday’s game due to rest.

Kris Dunn missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks also due to rest.

Jordan Clarkson remains out for the Jazz due to a groin injury.

Gobert Questionable Against Jazz

While former Jazzman Mike Conley had a strong 25-point showing in his return to Utah on Saturday, former franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert missed the game due to a rib injury.

Gobert is listed as questionable to return against the Jazz.

Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable on the Timberwolves injury report due to a shoulder strain, while guard Monte Morris is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves own the third-best record in the West at 46-21, one game back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

