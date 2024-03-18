Anthony Edwards Crushes John Collins With Massive Slam Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY – NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards rocked the rim and posterized Jazz forward John Collins with a ridiculous slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards posterizes John Collins

The Jazz hosted the T-Wolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, March 18.

Midway through the third quarter, former Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker fed the ball into the lane for a driving Edwards. The former No. 1 overall pick rose up over Collins and crushed the iron with one of the best in-game dunks you’ll ever see.

ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE EMPHATIC POSTER 😱 Timberwolves-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/giqnSGLWqt pic.twitter.com/CcSJsLs2sk — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024

Edwards’ dunk gave the Timberwolves a 67-66 advantage on the scoreboard.

After the play, Edwards held up his hand with an apparently injured finger. After running up the tunnel, the star returned to the court to shoot a foul shot. He would remain in the game.

Collins was injured on the play after Edwards’ off hand made contact with the Jazz forward’s face. Collins exited the contest.

ANTHONY EDWARDS MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/HkE2yFm45n — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 19, 2024

In the fourth quarter, the Jazz ruled out Collins from returning due to evaluation for a possible concussion.

Mike Conley collides with Keyonte George and gets the steal for an easy basket. George appears to have really hurt his hand and ran off the floor into the locker room. Jazz had to take a timeout. Also, John Collins is out for the game and his being examined for a concussion. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 19, 2024

Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Lauri Markkanen said he was “hoping” to play Monday as the Jazz host the Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the team’s last six games due to a quad bruise suffered against the Miami Heat on March 2.

The Jazz are 2-4 in their last six outings without Markkanen, including Saturday’s 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jazz Will Have Fuller Roster Against Timberwolves

With Markkanen appears likely to make his return, the Jazz will feature a more complete roster against the Timberwolves than they have in either of their last two contests.

John Collins is not listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out Saturday’s game due to rest.

Kris Dunn missed Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks also due to rest.

Jordan Clarkson remains out for the Jazz due to a groin injury.

Gobert Questionable Against Jazz

While former Jazzman Mike Conley had a strong 25-point showing in his return to Utah on Saturday, former franchise centerpiece Rudy Gobert missed the game due to a rib injury.

Gobert is listed as questionable to return against the Jazz.

let’s end this road trip strong. pic.twitter.com/JPZCRP3CXt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 18, 2024

Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable on the Timberwolves injury report due to a shoulder strain, while guard Monte Morris is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

The Timberwolves own the third-best record in the West at 46-21, one game back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

