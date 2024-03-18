Timberwolves Sweep Jazz In Two-Game Series

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Utah Jazz in a two-game series following Saturday’s win with a 114-104 victory.

The Jazz were led by Collin Sexton who scored 24 points.

Anthony Edwards recorded 30 points to lead all scorers.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a 13-8 start behind a balanced scoring effort as all five starters scored in the opening five minutes.

After their 6-26 performance on Saturday, the Jazz bounced back knocking down 5-7 in the first quarter against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz were led by Keyonte George who scored 10 points while Naz Reid scored nine.

After one the Jazz led the Timberwolves 37-25.

Second Quarter

The Timberwolves opened the quarter on an 11-4 run to trim the Jazz lead to five with nine minutes left in the half.

The Jazz were outscored by 10 in the seven minutes Anthony Edwards was off the floor in the second quarter.

Four Jazz players scored in double-digits at the half led by Collin Sexton with 12.

At the break, the Jazz led the Timberwolves 59-53.

Third Quarter

After leading all scores with 17 points at halftime, the Timberwolves ruled Naz Reid out for the second half of the game with a head injury.

The Timberwolves opened the half on a 12-2 run to take a 65-61 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Sexton scored nine points in the quarter on three made threes to help keep the game close.

Through three, the Jazz trailed the Timberwolves 83-80.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz tied the game at 85 with 11 minutes left to play on a pair of Walker Kessler free throws.

John Collins left the game in the third quarter after taking a blow to the head on an Edwards dunk.

Edwards took over in the second half scoring 23 of his 30 points.

The Jazz fell to the Timberwolves 114-104.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops