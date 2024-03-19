On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested in Utah after abducting 10-year-old California girl he planned to marry, police say

Mar 19, 2024, 11:30 AM

A Colorado man has been arrested in Utah after police say he drove to California and kidnapped a 10...

A Colorado man has been arrested in Utah after police say he drove to California and kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met on social media and planned to marry. (Ancoay, Shutterstock)

(Ancoay, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALINA, Sevier County — A Colorado man was arrested in Utah after police say he traveled to California to pick up a 10-year-old girl he met on social media so he could allegedly marry her.

Joshua Michael Stehle, 29, of Thornton, Colorado, was located on I-70 by Salina police on Sunday. He was pulled over and arrested on a warrant out of California.

The family of a 10-year-old girl from Bakersfield reported her missing about 5:35 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen about 2 a.m., according to the warrant issued out of California.

“Detectives spoke with (the girl’s) friends. The friends reported (she) was in a dating relationship with an unknown adult male possibly in his 30s who was residing in Utah. Detectives learned (the girl) had communicated with the unknown adult male via social media. (She) told her friends that the unknown adult male who lived in Utah wanted to pick (her) up and marry her,” according to the warrant.

Detectives reviewed the girl’s phone records and “noticed significant recent activity” between her and a Colorado number.

The number traced back to Stehle, police say. Surveillance video collected near the girl’s home showed Stehle’s vehicle in the area about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, the warrant states. Investigators attempted emergency “pings” of both phones and found that Stehle was possibly on I-70 in Utah.

Detectives from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and worked closely with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in California.

On Monday, California officers traveled to Utah to interview the girl and Stehle. She told investigators she met Stehle on Snapchat several months ago. She said Stehle told her that was going to drive to her home and pick her up and that “he was going to bring her snacks and a change of clothing,” the warrant says. “The change of clothing was for her to change into so people would not recognize her.”

As they were driving, Stehle threw the 10-year-old’s cellphone out his car window “so law enforcement could not track her phone,” according to the warrant.

Also during their drive, “Stehle talked to (the girl) about their relationship, and at one point, Stehle told (her) to give him her hand. When (she) gave Stehle her hand, he placed a ring on (her) finger. (The girl) asked Stehle what the ring was for, and he said it was a ‘promise ring,'” the warrant states. He allegedly told her that “they were a couple now” and that “he was going to marry her when she was 18 years old.”

Police say a gun was also seized from Stehle’s vehicle when he was arrested.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Stehle in Richfield on Tuesday. Police say the girl has been reunited with her family in California.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen above southern Utah on March 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Bill LeVer...

Josh Ellis

SpaceX rocket launch from California seen across southern Utah

People across southern Utah, Arizona and Nevada saw SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as it launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California Monday night.

3 hours ago

(Photos courtesy: Sasha Lunt)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake family suffers tragic death days after house fire

A Salt Lake family is sharing their heartache after a chain of terrible events in just a matter of days.

5 hours ago

Police confirmed Monday they were investigating whether the same driver was responsible for multipl...

Andrew Adams

Police investigate whether same driver is responsible for multiple hit-and-runs

Police confirmed Monday they were investigating whether the same driver was responsible for multiple hit-and-run collisions.

13 hours ago

two men sit at a table and look at a phone...

Matt Gephardt

Imposters stealing Utah restaurant names to deceive drivers and customers on food delivery apps

When a popular Provo pizzeria couldn’t get a food delivery app to remove an impostor account, the owners decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.

14 hours ago

The spring homebuying season is here, and realtor Alicia Holdaway says Utah’s housing market is g...

Daniel Woodruff

What’s changing in Utah’s housing market after real estate lawsuit settlement

The spring homebuying season is here, and realtor Alicia Holdaway says Utah’s housing market is getting busy.

15 hours ago

One of Utah County's three commissioners has been battling a tumor causing him to miss a series of ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah County Commission chair calls for resignation of Tom Sakievich over ability to work

One of Utah County's three commissioners has been battling a tumor causing him to miss a series of recent commission meetings and other county work.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Man arrested in Utah after abducting 10-year-old California girl he planned to marry, police say