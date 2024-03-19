Man arrested in Utah after abducting 10-year-old California girl he planned to marry, police say

SALINA, Sevier County — A Colorado man was arrested in Utah after police say he traveled to California to pick up a 10-year-old girl he met on social media so he could allegedly marry her.

Joshua Michael Stehle, 29, of Thornton, Colorado, was located on I-70 by Salina police on Sunday. He was pulled over and arrested on a warrant out of California.

The family of a 10-year-old girl from Bakersfield reported her missing about 5:35 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen about 2 a.m., according to the warrant issued out of California.

“Detectives spoke with (the girl’s) friends. The friends reported (she) was in a dating relationship with an unknown adult male possibly in his 30s who was residing in Utah. Detectives learned (the girl) had communicated with the unknown adult male via social media. (She) told her friends that the unknown adult male who lived in Utah wanted to pick (her) up and marry her,” according to the warrant.

Detectives reviewed the girl’s phone records and “noticed significant recent activity” between her and a Colorado number.

The number traced back to Stehle, police say. Surveillance video collected near the girl’s home showed Stehle’s vehicle in the area about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, the warrant states. Investigators attempted emergency “pings” of both phones and found that Stehle was possibly on I-70 in Utah.

Detectives from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and worked closely with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in California.

On Monday, California officers traveled to Utah to interview the girl and Stehle. She told investigators she met Stehle on Snapchat several months ago. She said Stehle told her that was going to drive to her home and pick her up and that “he was going to bring her snacks and a change of clothing,” the warrant says. “The change of clothing was for her to change into so people would not recognize her.”

As they were driving, Stehle threw the 10-year-old’s cellphone out his car window “so law enforcement could not track her phone,” according to the warrant.

Also during their drive, “Stehle talked to (the girl) about their relationship, and at one point, Stehle told (her) to give him her hand. When (she) gave Stehle her hand, he placed a ring on (her) finger. (The girl) asked Stehle what the ring was for, and he said it was a ‘promise ring,'” the warrant states. He allegedly told her that “they were a couple now” and that “he was going to marry her when she was 18 years old.”

Police say a gun was also seized from Stehle’s vehicle when he was arrested.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Stehle in Richfield on Tuesday. Police say the girl has been reunited with her family in California.