On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DWR officers seek information about cow elk, 18 geese found dead in Emery County

Mar 19, 2024, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:45 pm

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources says a cow elk and 18 Canada geese have been found dead a...

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources says a cow elk and 18 Canada geese have been found dead and left to waste in Emery County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources says a cow elk and 18 Canada geese have been found dead and left to waste in Emery County.

Conservation officers are now seeking the public’s assistance regarding information in the two separate cases.

On Feb. 10, the DWR was notified of a dead cow elk that had been found in the Huntington area between the power plant and solar fields. According to a news release, the animal had been skinned and quartered. However, most of the meat was left to waste except for the backstraps.

Cow elk

The DWR said there was a cow elk hunt in the area that ended Jan. 31.

“So it is possible the elk was legally harvested during that hunt. However, the meat had been left to waste, which is illegal,” the release stated.

In the second case, the DWR said 18 dead geese were found dumped in several locations near Huntington and Lawrence. The dead geese were found on the ground and hanging from fences and trees. According to the DWR, a majority of the geese had most of their breast feathers plucked. However, none of the meat had been harvested.

The DWR believes the geese were legally taken during the 2023-24 waterfowl hunting season. However, the birds were illegally wasted.

According to the DWR, allowing protected wildlife to be left to waste can result in a class B misdemeanor.

How to report a crime against wildlife

Anyone with information regarding either one of these two cases is asked to contact the DWR in one of the following ways.

A reward may be available for information that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Additionally, individuals providing tips can remain anonymous.

Last week, the DWR announced it was investigating four mule deer that were left to waste during the 2023 fall hunting season. And earlier this year, the DWR reported two deer were illegally killed in Tooele County.

DWR officers seeking information on two deer illegally killed in Tooele County

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The third Cache County clerk and auditor since 2020 resigned Monday after a brief and tumultuous fe...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Cache County clerk resigns after certifying presidential primary

Immediately after certifying the Democratic presidential primary election, Cache County clerk and auditor David Benson submitted a resignation letter to the County Council, effective Monday, ending a short and tumultuous time in office.

11 minutes ago

(Taylorsville Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead

A man who police said was possibly the subject of an abduction, was found dead Tuesday, police told KSL TV. 

42 minutes ago

FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Eliza Pace

911 call released from when 12-year-old girl caught driving on I-15

UHP released a 911 call of a semitruck driver reporting what they believed was a drunk driver on I-15. It was a 12-year-old driver.

58 minutes ago

Students at Utah universities may see a tuition increase this year. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

HEATHER PETERSON, KSL NEWS RADIO

Utah’s public universities seek approval for tuition increase

In Utah you can now add tuition to the list of prices that may increase.

58 minutes ago

Three people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 S...

Eliza Pace

Three injured, three in custody in downtown stabbing

Two people were injured and another person is in custody following a stabbing near 400 East 100 South in Salt Lake City.

1 hour ago

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a...

Mary Culbertson

Kouri Richins in court for potential violation of separate plea deal

Kouri Richins faces a hearing on Tuesday for a domestic violence assault charge after she punched her sister-in-law after her husband's death.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

DWR officers seek information about cow elk, 18 geese found dead in Emery County