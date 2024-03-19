On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
RSL Rising Stars Diego Luna And Gavin Beavers Called Up To U.S. Youth National Teams

Mar 19, 2024, 11:44 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two of Real Salt Lake’s best young prospects, Diego Luna and Gavin Beavers, have been called up to the U.S. National Teams for this week’s FIFA international window.

Luna will join the Olympic Team ahead of two games against Guinea and France. Beavers joins the U.S. U-20 Team before they play England and Morocco.

Luna has a good amount of previous experience with the USMNT while Beavers will begin adding to his international career.

Beavers has one appearance for the U.S. U-19 Team from back in 2022. Luna has played 21 games for the U-20 squad and made his first Olympic Team appearance earlier this year.

Luna has been a staple in the middle for RSL so far this year while Beavers got his first start against Colorado and played well.

It remains to be seen if Beavers will continue to get minutes over Zac MacMath but the club is in a good position with two quality options at goalie.

Luna has yet to score his first goal this year but he has continued to be an impact player regardless. Luna has posted three assists and taken three shots in four games.

In January, Luna was named to the 2024 training camp roster.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake MF Diego Luna Named To USMNT Roster

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

