BYU Football QBs Caught My Attention During Spring Practice Observation

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is already in week four of spring practices.

On Saturday, the Cougars held a scrimmage with more than 70 plays of live work.

BYU returned to the practice field on Monday for day nine of practice. The media was able to observe 20 minutes of the practice.

What caught my attention were some of the throws made by BYU’s quarterbacks.

Baylor/USF transfer QB Gerry Bohanon made one of his best throws that the media has been able to watch when he connected downfield with junior receiver Chase Roberts.

The completion resulted in a significant gain for the offense.

Here are some other observations from day nine of BYU football spring practice.

Quarterback play

I thought Gerry Bohanon had his best day of spring practice that the media could watch.

He did have an overthrown pass intended for Roberts in the flat. But there weren’t any underthrown passes, which is noteworthy as he continues to work his way back from the torn labrum injury he suffered that sidelined him for 13 months.

Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet connected on a touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jojo Phillips.

Phillips made an athletic grab over cornerback Zion Allen to come up with the touchdown. After the catch, Phillips’ offensive teammates circled him to celebrate the highlight-worthy catch.

Bourguet one of three quarterbacks vying for the third-string quarterback spot. He arrived at BYU with the only expectation of getting an opportunity.

If a depth chart were released today, Bourguet would be the top choice for the third-string quarterback job.

Jake Retzlaff made an underrated throw through a tight window to Keanu Hill over the middle for a modest gain. Retzlaff showed patience while staying in the pocket to deliver the tough pass.

Chase Roberts impressed

The aforementioned big gain from Bohanon to wide receiver Chase Roberts was one of the top plays of the day. Beyond the catch, there was a lot of contact between Roberts and the defensive back covering him, yet Roberts still came up with the grab.

The Big 12 Conference is underrated in its physicality. There were games last season where BYU’s receiver unit was locked up against the physical defensive backs in the league.

Roberts has shown a willingness in practice to invite the contact and still make tough catches with defensive backs all over him.

BYU football players returning to the practice field

Some players who have worked their way back from injury and participated in practice on Monday include cornerback Mory Bamba and running back Hinckley Folau Ropati.

Ropati was cleared to practice last Tuesday after returning from an ACL injury he suffered last August.

The former JUCO transfer, who is in his fourth year with the program, told KSL Sports he is working on becoming more of a “complete back” this season. He’s in the mix for reps with LJ Martin and Miles Davis.

On the defensive side, cornerback Mory Bamba was back at practice. Bamba was sidelined during previous media observation periods.

There’s one cornerback spot with an opening alongside returning starter Jakob Robinson. Bamba, who earned a start last season, will likely be in contention for the other starting spot in the fall. Other players include Weber State transfer Marque Collins and sophomore Marcus McKenzie.

Signs of a pass rush

BYU senior defensive tackle John Nelson caused a sack on QB Gerry Bohanon. Nelson did not hit Bohanon because he was a no-contact green jersey, but Nelson got home for what would have been a sack.

The senior from Salem Hills is one of the top players returning for BYU along the defensive line. Last season, Nelson switched from defensive end to tackle.

He missed the last five games of the season after suffering an ankle injury during the win over Texas Tech. When he was sidelined with an injury, BYU’s ability to stop the run took a big hit.

Nelson told KSL Sports on Monday that he feels healthy during spring practice.

The defensive line comes up with an interception

On the final play of the practice, BYU defensive lineman Joshua Singh tipped a Gerry Bohanon pass at the line of scrimmage. Singh then made a play on the ball and came up with the interception.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

