Big 12 Announces BYU Football’s Game Against Oklahoma State Slated For Friday

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference announced BYU Football’s game against Oklahoma State will be played on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The time of the game has not yet been announced.

Network designations have not been announced, but it seems likely the game will air on FOX. The network announced they will expand college football coverage with Friday night games.

The @Big12Conference has officially confirmed that our game against Oklahoma State will be played on Friday, October 18 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. pic.twitter.com/2sWxpqNci0 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 19, 2024

2024 BYU Football Schedule

BYU enters the 2024 season looking to bounce back from a 5-7 campaign that included only two wins in Big 12 play a season ago.

August 31 – vs. Southern Illinois

September 6 (Friday) – at SMU

September 14 – at Wyoming

September 21 – Kansas State

September 28 – at Baylor

October 12 – Arizona

October 18 – Oklahoma State

October 26 – at UCF

November 9 – at Utah

November 16 – Kansas

November 23 – at Arizona State

November 30 – Houston

BYU/Utah goes to November 9

The biggest story from the schedule is the placement of the BYU-Utah rivalry game. BYU will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utes on November 9. It’s the first trip to Salt Lake City since 2018.

The game will feature a bye week before the contest.

Kansas State vs. BYU: Big 12 opener

BYU’s first Big 12 game will be against the Kansas State Wildcats on September 21.

The last time BYU faced Kansas State was New Year’s Day in 1997 at the Cotton Bowl. It’s been a long time since BYU and Kansas State squared off on the gridiron. K-State makes its first trip to Provo since 1977.

Trip to Baylor

BYU will then travel to Baylor on September 28.

The Baylor Bears and BYU have formed what feels like a friendly rivalry. Both teams met in 2022 in Provo in a late-night Top 25 showdown that drew over 2 million viewers. BYU’s last trip to Waco was in 2021, the season Baylor went on to win the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl.

Arizona returns to Provo for the first time since 2007

After a trip to Texas, BYU hosts the Arizona Wildcats on October 12.

Kalani Sitake’s BYU program has faced Arizona three times in his career, but none of the matchups have occurred in Provo. That changes this fall. BYU hasn’t hosted Arizona since Rob Gronkowski was a Wildcat. That was back in the 2007 season.

Despite losing Jedd Fisch to Washington, former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan inherits an Arizona program that seems poised to contend immediately in the Big 12.

