Mark Pope, Danny Sprinkle Share Favorite Musical Artists Ahead Of NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – The NCAA March Madness Tournament is here! What better way to learn more about the 68 colleges competing in the tournament than through music?

CBS Sports reached out to every men’s basketball coach and asked them to name their favorite band, artist, or musician.

Taylor Swift. Drake. Prince. Queen. 2Pac. Carrie Underwood. Pearl Jam. Marley. Jay-Z. Springsteen. Beastie Boys and so many more! @MattNorlander asked every coach in the Big Dance for their favorite band/artist. This is the 2024 March Madness Mixtape ⬇️ https://t.co/DJnLcjlah2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2024

NCAA Tournament Coaches Name Favorite Musicians

Some coaches gave classics that you can’t go wrong with like Michael Jackson.

Other coaches went with some new-school options like Drake and Rod Wave.

Other popular choices among the coaches were Jay-Z, Luke Combs, 2Pac, Pearl Jam, Earth Wind & Fire, and the Eagles.

THE BRACKET IS SET 😤 let the madness begin pic.twitter.com/dF2y29XrEa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2024

Even though there were some repeats, the majority of coaches named an artist or group that others didn’t.

There were just 12 musicians or bands that received multiple mentions.

Mark Pope, Danny Sprinkle Make Their Picks

BYU head coach Mark Pope and Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle both had very popular choices that didnt receive a lot of love.

Pope was the only coach to name Taylor Swift as their favorite artist while Sprinkle was one of two coaches to go with Prince.

Colorado State head coach Niko Medved was the other Prince fan in the pool of Tournament-bound coaches.

If you are like the thousands of other fans who don’t know which direction to go with their March Madness bracket, maybe you could use the coach’s favorite artists to sway your decision-making.

