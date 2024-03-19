Chiefs HC Andy Reid To Throw First Pitch At Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will hit the diamond to throw the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals opening day.

The Royals will host the Minnesota Twins to start their season on March 28.

We’re excited to have three-time Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Andy Reid out to throw our first pitch on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/hpC0CJtxnV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 19, 2024

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are fresh off of their third Super Bowl win in five years after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Royals haven’t had as much success in recent years but aim to get back to the playoffs in 2024.

Last season, Kansas City finished last in the American League Central with a record of 56-106.

Made for this moment. pic.twitter.com/phwSz0YpZP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 18, 2024

On the other side, Minnesota held the top spot in the AL Central last season at 87-75.

Maybe Coach Reid can set the tone at Kauffman Stadium and push the Royals to an opening-day win.

About Andy Reid

Reid played college football at BYU from 1978-80 and returned to Provo as a graduate assistant on BYU head coach LaVell Edwards’ staff.

After a few years of coaching in college, Reid accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers in 1992.

He received his first NFL head coach position with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Reid led the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21. After the 2012 season, Reid’s contract with the Eagles wasn’t renewed.

In 2013, he was hired as the Chiefs’ head coach. Reid led Kansas City to a 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Reid and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second title in four years. Kansas City extended its dynasty in 2024 with a third Super Bowl win over San Francisco.

