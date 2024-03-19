On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Zion National Park seeks public comment on redesign plan to deal with congestion

Mar 19, 2024, 5:16 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SPRINGDALE — Changes could be coming soon to Zion National Park.

Officials say they have to do something to deal with the congestion and crowds near the park’s south entrance.

The park is proposing a redesign of that area to help visitors have a “better experience,” according to a park spokesperson.

But they’re taking feedback from the public before they move forward with anything.

‘It’s beautiful’

Co-workers Linda Jones and Trina Mosbacker visited Zion National Park on Tuesday afternoon. They traveled from Ohio, and it was their first time in the park.

“Oh my gosh, it’s beautiful,” Jones told KSL TV.

“Every turn is like, oh my goodness, oh my goodness,” added Mosbacker. “It’s amazing.”

The beauty attracts people from all over. According to Zion National Park public affairs specialist Jonathan Shafer, 4.6 million visitors came through the park just last year.

Most of them, Shafer added, arrived at the south entrance.

Linda Jones and Trina Mosbacker

Linda Jones and Trina Mosbacker visited Zion National Park on Tuesday afternoon. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

“This area is one of the busiest in the park,” he said, noting that it easily gets congested, which has led to safety concerns. “What we’re looking to do is make improvements so that no matter how you’re traveling in this area, you’re going to have a better experience.”

Zion is proposing a redesign. That would include redoing the road, improving parking for larger vehicles, and building a new bridge for vehicles and pedestrians to help traffic move more smoothly.

Proposed changes at Zion include redoing the road, improving parking for larger vehicles, and building a new bridge for vehicles and pedestrians. Proposed changes at Zion include redoing the road, improving parking for larger vehicles, and building a new bridge for vehicles and pedestrians. Most visitors enter Zion National Park through the south entrance. Park managers want to make safety improvements to the area. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

A virtual meeting about the redesign was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. The park is also taking public comment on the proposal through April 10. More information on how to do that is available here.

Mixed opinions on redesign plan

Anastasia Shamanska said she loves visiting Zion and has dealt with big crowds before. But she’s not a fan of the redesign proposal.

“I want to keep this place as much as…natural,” Shamanska said. “We don’t want this place [to] be man-made. It’s not what people [are] looking for. It’s wild nature.”

Jones and Mosbacker said they were happy the crowds weren’t too heavy Tuesday. But they understand it’s not always like that, and that something may need to be done.

Vistitors at Zion National Park

According to Zion National Park public affairs specialist Jonathan Shafer, 4.6 million visitors came through the park just last year. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

“That’s what I think it is, a balancing act,” Jones said. “We’ve got so many people out here who want to see what’s out here, the beauty, but you want to respect that, too.”

Read more about heavy visitation of the park.

