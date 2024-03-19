On the Site:
Kyle Whittingham Anticipates Good Quarterback Two Battle For Utes

Mar 19, 2024, 8:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football started week two of spring ball and head coach Kyle Whittingham is seeing some good things out the quarterback position early on.

Of course, we all know barring something disastrous that Cam Rising will be starting for the Utes in 2024. However, what still needs to be resolved is who backs him up.

According to Whitt, both Brandon Rose and freshman Isaac Wilson have shown some good things and he anticipates a good battle for quarterback two as spring rolls on.

 

Utah Freshman Isaac Wilson Is Learning Fast

Perhaps the most encouraging news of all is how quickly freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson is adjusting to the college game and that Brandon Rose is competing well with him for that second spot behind Rising.

“Isaac is looking really good,” Whittingham said. “He’s making the transition to Power Five football very well so far. He doesn’t get overwhelmed by the speed of the game or the complexity of the offense. He’s assimilated to the offense very well and he’s getting quality reps- him and Brandon Rose are splitting the number two reps right now and it’s a good battle going on.”

 

Additionally, Whittingham indicated that Wilson is very close to having the playbook down and will likely have full command of what is expected by the end of spring practices.

“Just about, not quite,” Whittingham said. “He’s been here since January and has been putting in the time and is in the film room constantly. He’s a smart kid. There is no doubt in our minds he will be able to have complete command by the end of spring ball.”

Rust Is Coming Off For Bad Moon Rising

It’s been over a year since Rising has played a real snap of college football due to an ACL injury he sustained in the Utes’ most recent Rose Bowl game to start 2023.

While it’s been a process, Rising is getting back into the swing of things and it’s already evident how different the team is with him calling the plays than without him.

“He is shaking off some rust,” Whittingham said. “He’s getting the arm strength back and he’s our leader. It’s a whole different field out here when he is out here.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

