On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Puka Nacua Reveals How Far BYU Will Go In His NCAA Bracket

Mar 19, 2024, 8:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OMAHA, Neb. – Former BYU football great Puka Nacua has BYU basketball making a run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Los Angeles Rams star filled out a bracket for the NCAA’s March Madness social media channels.

Nacua has BYU reaching the Sweet 16 in Big Dance. One can only imagine as Puka filled out that bracket, he said, “Go Cougs, baby!”

Puka Nacua picks BYU basketball to reach the Sweet 16

In Puka’s bracket, he has BYU defeating Duquesne in the first round. Then Nacua predicts BYU will knock off No. 3 seed Illinois in the Round of 32.

After that, the former BYU star has the Cougars falling to Big 12 Tournament Champion Iowa State in a rubber match in the Sweet 16.

Nacua got a glimpse of BYU in person this season. The BYU alum was at the Marriott Center for Senior Day on March 9 when the Cougars defeated Oklahoma State.

Puka didn’t experience the Big 12 during his time with the BYU football program, but the Second-Team All-Pro is all-in on Big 12 basketball in his bracket.

All-Big 12 National Championship

Nacua has two Big 12 teams playing for the National Championship, with the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars taking down the Baylor Bears in Phoenix.

The rest of Puka’s bracket is chalky, with East Region No. 1 seed UConn and Midwest No. 1 seed Purdue rounding out the Final Four.

Nacua has only one double-digit seed reaching the second weekend of the Big Dance: Midwest No. 11 seed Oregon. Puka’s next lowest Sweet 16 pick is BYU, the No. 6 seed in the East.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Anticipates Good Quarterback Two Battle For Utes

Utah football started week two of spring ball and head coach Kyle Whittingham is seeing some good things out of his quarterbacks early on.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Arrives In Omaha For 2024 NCAA Tournament

BYU basketball is getting set to dance in somewhere in Middle America.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN Will Remain Home Of College Football Playoff Through 2031 Under $7.8 Billion Deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN announced a $7.8 billion deal that will give the network exclusive rights to the CFP through 2031.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs HC Andy Reid To Throw First Pitch At Royals Opening Day

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will hit the diamond to throw the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals opening day.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Happens If Jazz Win The Lotto?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Welcomes Back Amelie Morgan For Pac-12 Championships

The Red Rocks have spent about a month without Amelie Morgan but will be welcoming her back just in time for the Pac-12 Championships.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Puka Nacua Reveals How Far BYU Will Go In His NCAA Bracket