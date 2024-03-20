On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Good Performances Elevated Utah Basketball In First NIT Game

Mar 20, 2024, 1:41 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes lived to play another day in the NIT after beating UC Irvine in the first round with a lot of good performances.

Now Utah will look to host Iowa in the second round of the NIT either Saturday, March 23 or Sunday, March 24.

Before the Utes get too deep into scouting for the Hawkeyes however, head coach Craig Smith took a moment to relish a now 20-win season and the effort his team is putting forth to play as much basketball together as possible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Craig Smith Takes In First 20-Win Season

Taking on the Runnin’ Utes was never going to be an easy task for Smith. The first two years at the helm proved it with an 11-20 record his first season and a 17-15 record the following year.

The 2023-24 Utah basketball team now sits at 2014 and are playing in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Sure, the team has had its ups and downs and missed out on an opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, but Smith and the Utes are improving and heading in the right direction.

“We’ve only had three or four guys on our team who have been a part of 20 wins at the Division I level,” Smith revealed. “It’s pretty cool. It’s hard to do. It’s not easy to do. To be able to do that- we are excited about that, and it was good for our guys to experience that. Now we want to get 21.”

Before the Utes hit that milestone, Smith says it wasn’t really ever a point of discussion for the team. Instead, the focus was on building a brotherhood and culture that everyone is bought in on. The 20 wins came after that.

“I hadn’t really talked to the team about that frankly at all this year,” Smith said. “We had a great team meeting on Monday and talked about a lot of different things. I said in the meeting yesterday- these guys’ friendships with one another, brotherhood with one another- they truly care about one another. It’s not just lip service when I talk about that. It’s a real thing. It’s pretty cool.”

Runnin’ Utes Inked Several Big Performances In NIT Win

Smith gave credit where it was due- to his players.

The Runnin’ Utes had four players reach double-digit scoring on the night in Branden Carlson (21), Gabe Madsen (16), Hunter Erickson (13), and Deivon Smith (13).

Two of those players recorded double doubles (Carlson with 10 rebounds and Smith with 10 assists).

One of those players (Carlson) matched a season high of five blocks.

Those are just the players with stats that jump off the paper too, not the ones doing good things that aren’t measurable.

“A lot of good performances,” Smith said. “23 assists ties a season high. Really proud of that- the way we played connected. I thought we played well for each other. 11 blocked shots which is a season high. We did a pretty good job of protecting the paint all in all. Of course, Deivon and Branden both with double doubles. I thought they played really good games. I thought Hunter Erickson was really good again tonight. He went three for three from the three. Five for eight from the field. I thought he was excellent defensively. He’s a bulldog out there. Then Gabe was very sound all the way around. Seven rebounds, five assists, zero turnovers with 15 points. A lot of good efforts from a lot of people.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ken Pomeroy: BYU Received ‘Huge Favor’ Matching Up Against Duquesne

The College Basketball guru broke down BYU's draw against Duquesne on the KSL Sports Zone.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Gets Job Done Against UC Irvine For First NIT Win

The two seed Utes played host to the UC Irvine Anteaters in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament at the Huntsman Center.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Score Prediction For BYU’s NCAA Matchup Against Duquesne

Will BYU win its first Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game since 2011?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puka Nacua Reveals How Far BYU Will Go In His NCAA Bracket

BYU alum has the Cougar hoops squad making a run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Anticipates Good Quarterback Two Battle For Utes

Utah football started week two of spring ball and head coach Kyle Whittingham is seeing some good things out of his quarterbacks early on.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Arrives In Omaha For 2024 NCAA Tournament

BYU basketball is getting set to dance in somewhere in Middle America.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Good Performances Elevated Utah Basketball In First NIT Game