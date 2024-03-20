On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Several emergency crews responding to house explosion in American Fork

Mar 20, 2024, 7:04 AM | Updated: 7:49 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


AMERICAN FORK — Emergency crews responded to an explosion at an American Fork duplex Wednesday morning.

Chief Cameron Paul with the American Fork Police Department told KSL they received calls about the explosion near 300 E. Main Street at 5:50 a.m. Crews worked to put out the fire and were attempting to stabilize the structure so first responders could enter and search the home.

Paul said they were not sure if anyone was in the home at the time of the explosion. Smoke was seen billowing from the home’s roof and debris was scattered across the property.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

