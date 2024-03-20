On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

JetBlue will drop some cities and reduce Los Angeles flights to focus on more profitable routes

Mar 20, 2024, 2:38 PM

FILE - A JetBlue airplane is seen, March 16, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New ...

FILE - A JetBlue airplane is seen, March 16, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue Airways will end service at several cities and reduce flying out of Los Angeles in a move to retrench and focus on stronger markets after years of losing money. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) JetBlue Airways will end service at several cities and reduce flying out of Los Angeles in a move to retrench and focus on stronger markets after years of losing money.

The changes will also help the airline cope with the grounding of some of its planes for inspections of their Pratt & Whitney engines, an executive told employees Tuesday.

Beginning June 13, JetBlue will pull out of Kansas City, Missouri; Bogota, Colombia; Quito, Ecuador; and Lima, Peru.

“These markets are unprofitable and our aircraft time can be better utilized elsewhere,” Dave Jehn, the airline’s vice president of network planning, said in a memo to employees.

Also in June, the New York-based airline will drop several destinations from Los Angeles including Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Miami. It will end flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Nashville; New Orleans and Salt Lake City, and service between New York and Detroit.

JetBlue has lost more than $2 billion since its last profitable year, 2019. The airline tried to grow through a partnership and a merger, but the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued to kill both deals.

Last May, a federal judge ordered JetBlue and American Airlines to dissolve a partnership they created in Boston and New York. In January another judge blocked JetBlue from buying Spirit, saying the proposed $3.8 billion deal violated antitrust law.

The architect of those unsuccessful deals, Robin Hayes, stepped down as CEO in February and was replaced by Joanna Geraghty.

Frustrated by the courtroom defeats, JetBlue under Geraghty is turning toward growing on its own, which will take much longer.

Even before the change in CEOs, investor Carl Icahn began to buy nearly 10% of JetBlue stock, and his side got two seats on the airline board.

The airline has struggled to improve its operation. JetBlue ranked ninth out of the nation’s 10 largest airlines in both canceled flights and on-time arrivals last year, according to U.S. Transportation Department numbers.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Federal Reserve Chairman announced interest rates will remain unchanged....

Bryan Mena, CNN

Fed holds interest rate, markets hit new highs

The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady Wednesday for the fifth consecutive meeting, as the central bank awaits more data to determine when to cut rates.

5 minutes ago

A motorcyclist passes burning tires during a demonstration against CARICOM, in Port-au-Prince, Hait...

Jennifer Hansler, Christina Maxouris and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

More Americans evacuate Haiti on a US-chartered helicopter flight

Another group of Americans was evacuated from Haiti on a US-chartered helicopter flight on Wednesday – marking the latest of what the State Department expects to be “multiple trips” to get US citizens out safely as the Caribbean nation sinks into chaos amid rampant gang violence and political instability.

12 minutes ago

Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" have made their way back to their...

Scottie Andrew, CNN

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ were stolen. 19 years later, they’re finally back home

A pair of ruby slippers, famously donned by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” has been returned to its owner for the first time since they were stolen in 2005.

1 hour ago

Escaped inmate Skylar Meade and the shooting suspect got into a grey four-door sedan and fled the a...

Associated Press

3 Idaho corrections officers shot as gunman breaks an inmate out of Boise hospital, police say

Three Idaho corrections officers were shot as a suspect staged a brazen attack to break a prison inmate out of a Boise hospital overnight.

6 hours ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

Valerie Gonzalez

Texas’ migrant arrest law is back on hold after briefly taking effect

A federal appeals court has again prevented Texas from arresting and deporting migrants accused of entering the U.S. illegally, hours after the the law briefly took effect.

10 hours ago

FILE — F35 (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

New demo team commander shows off F-35 as Hill AFB prepares for Utah Air Show

Ahead of the Utah Air Show scheduled for the last weekend in June, the new commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team showed off her plane’s capabilities Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

JetBlue will drop some cities and reduce Los Angeles flights to focus on more profitable routes