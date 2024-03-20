On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Eleven BYU Football Players Set To Attend Inaugural Big 12 Pro Day

Mar 20, 2024, 2:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Members of last year’s BYU football team will take part in the inaugural Big 12 Pro Day.

Eleven former Cougars will be at The Star in Frisco, Texas, from March 27-30.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event in college athletics. The Big 12 is the first league to create a conference-wide Pro Day model in preparation for next month’s NFL draft.

Big 12 Pro Day is being run in cooperation with the NFL.

This Big 12 Pro Day replaces the individual Pro Days schools hosted on their respective campuses.

In total, 137 players from 12 of the current 14 teams will participate in the event. NFL hopefuls from the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma are not on the participants list.

The Longhorns and Sooners are taking off for the SEC next year.

BYU football is sending 11 players to Big 12 Pro Day

BYU’s eleven players include Jackson Cravens (DL), Kamden Garrett (DB), Eddie Heckard (DB), Atunaisa Mahe (DL), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (P), Isaac Rex (TE), Aidan Robbins (RB), Deion Smith (RB), Max Tooley (LB), and AJ Vongphachanh (LB).

Two notable names that will not be in attendance include QB Kedon Slovis and OL Kingsley Suamataia.

Both players participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Slovis put together the fastest 40-time among QBs in the 2024 class. Suamataia has consistently garnered buzz as a Day 2 draft prospect.

Punter Ryan Rehkow participated in drills at the Combine. He will also take part in the Big 12 Pro Day.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU’s NCAA Tournament Open Practice

Observations from BYU's NCAA Tournament practice at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

President Joe Biden Submits 2024 March Madness Bracket

President Joe Biden got in on the March Madness fun by submitting a bracket. Biden went with UConn and had three 1-seeds in the Final Four.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. Ruled Out Of NCAA Tournament With Bone Bruise

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out of the NCAA Tournament because of a bone bruise on his knee.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson Out As Jazz Face Thunder

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Good Performances Elevated Utah Basketball In First NIT Game

The Runnin' Utes lived to play another day in the NIT after beating UC Irvine in the first round with a lot of good performances.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ken Pomeroy: BYU Received ‘Huge Favor’ Matching Up Against Duquesne

The College Basketball guru broke down BYU's draw against Duquesne on the KSL Sports Zone.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Eleven BYU Football Players Set To Attend Inaugural Big 12 Pro Day