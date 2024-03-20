Eleven BYU Football Players Set To Attend Inaugural Big 12 Pro Day

Members of last year’s BYU football team will take part in the inaugural Big 12 Pro Day.

Eleven former Cougars will be at The Star in Frisco, Texas, from March 27-30.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event in college athletics. The Big 12 is the first league to create a conference-wide Pro Day model in preparation for next month’s NFL draft.

Big 12 Pro Day is being run in cooperation with the NFL.

This Big 12 Pro Day replaces the individual Pro Days schools hosted on their respective campuses.

In total, 137 players from 12 of the current 14 teams will participate in the event. NFL hopefuls from the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma are not on the participants list.

The Longhorns and Sooners are taking off for the SEC next year.

BYU football is sending 11 players to Big 12 Pro Day

BYU’s eleven players include Jackson Cravens (DL), Kamden Garrett (DB), Eddie Heckard (DB), Atunaisa Mahe (DL), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (P), Isaac Rex (TE), Aidan Robbins (RB), Deion Smith (RB), Max Tooley (LB), and AJ Vongphachanh (LB).

Two notable names that will not be in attendance include QB Kedon Slovis and OL Kingsley Suamataia.

Both players participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Slovis put together the fastest 40-time among QBs in the 2024 class. Suamataia has consistently garnered buzz as a Day 2 draft prospect.

Punter Ryan Rehkow participated in drills at the Combine. He will also take part in the Big 12 Pro Day.

