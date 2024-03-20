Markkanen, Clarkson Out As Jazz Face Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (quad injury management) and Jordan Clarkson (groin), while John Collins is listed as questionable (face contusion).

Two-way contract players Johnny Juzang, Jason Preston, and Micah Potter have all been recalled from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation.

Jazz Nearing Worst Stretch In Over A Decade

Sitting at 3-13 since the trade deadline the Jazz are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball since Donovan Mitchell’s first year with the team.

The 2017-18 roster had a 3-13 stretch through early December and into January before rallying to make the playoffs and winning their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Everyday I’m learning something new.” the rookie-vet connection between Key and Kris is strong, and it’s helping the rook grow his game 🤝#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2024

With a loss to the Thunder, the 3-14 stretch would be the team’s worst since Tyrone Corbin’s final season in Utah in 2013-14 when the team lost 21 of its final 25 games.

The Jazz currently sit at 29-39 and in the 12th seed in the West.

Thunder Fighting For Top Seed

While the Jazz are working to improve their lottery odds, the Thunder are in the thick of a tight race for the top playoff seed in the West.

Oklahoma City currently owns the top seed by percentage points over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at 47-20.

Updated West Standings ‼️ – Nuggets win, move into 2nd

– Pelicans win, stand in 5th

– Mavs win, stay in 7th For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/MozbGVeapG — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2024

The Thunder have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but are poised to have home-court advantage in each of the first two rounds this year.

Oklahoma City has the sixth-toughest remaining schedule while the Nuggets own the second easiest.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Wednesday at 6 pm MST in Oklahoma City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops