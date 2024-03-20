On the Site:
Markkanen, Clarkson Out As Jazz Face Thunder

Mar 20, 2024, 2:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (quad injury management) and Jordan Clarkson (groin), while John Collins is listed as questionable (face contusion).

Two-way contract players Johnny Juzang, Jason Preston, and Micah Potter have all been recalled from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation.

Jazz Nearing Worst Stretch In Over A Decade

Sitting at 3-13 since the trade deadline the Jazz are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball since Donovan Mitchell’s first year with the team.

The 2017-18 roster had a 3-13 stretch through early December and into January before rallying to make the playoffs and winning their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a loss to the Thunder, the 3-14 stretch would be the team’s worst since Tyrone Corbin’s final season in Utah in 2013-14 when the team lost 21 of its final 25 games.

The Jazz currently sit at 29-39 and in the 12th seed in the West.

Thunder Fighting For Top Seed

While the Jazz are working to improve their lottery odds, the Thunder are in the thick of a tight race for the top playoff seed in the West.

Oklahoma City currently owns the top seed by percentage points over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets at 47-20.

The Thunder have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons but are poised to have home-court advantage in each of the first two rounds this year.

Oklahoma City has the sixth-toughest remaining schedule while the Nuggets own the second easiest.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Wednesday at 6 pm MST in Oklahoma City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


