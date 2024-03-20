On the Site:
President Joe Biden Submits 2024 March Madness Bracket

Mar 20, 2024, 3:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – President Joe Biden got in on the March Madness fun by submitting an NCAA Tournament bracket.

Biden picked the UConn Huskies to win it all and had three 1-seeds making it to the Final Four.

The last time that at least three of the four 1-seeds made the Final Four was in 2015 when Duke, Wisconsin, and Kentucky did it.

You have to go back to 2008 for the next instance of this happening. All four 1-seeds made it to the Final Four that year.

Purdue was the team left out of Biden’s Final Four. He picked Kansas to beat the Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen.

Biden had the Utah State Aggies losing to TCU in the first round and BYU losing to No. 3 Illinois after beating Duquesne in the Round of 32.

The biggest upset on the President’s bracket is No. 4 Alabama dropping to No. 13 Charleston in the first round.

He also picked No. 11 New Mexico to beat No. 6 Clemson, No. 11 NC State to beat No. 6 Texas Tech, and No. 12 McNeese to beat No. 5 Gonzaga.

According to Yahoo Sports, UConn is the overwhelming favorite pick to this year with over a third of the brackets choosing the Huskies to win it all.

Who is your pick to climb the mountain and be named 2024 NCAA Tournament champions?

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

President Joe Biden Submits 2024 March Madness Bracket