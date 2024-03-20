Collin Sexton Leads Jazz Against OKC Thunder In Markkanen’s Absence

OKLAHOMA CITY – With both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson out with injuries, Jazz guard Collin Sexton stepped up against the OKC Thunder.

Despite coming off the bench, Sexton led Utah in minutes and points in the first half.

Sexton was the first player to reach double figures for either team.

In his first 12 minutes, he posted 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Johnny Juzang was the second-leading scorer for the Jazz. He came off the bench and nailed three threes to get to 9 points.

Young Bull with 🧘 𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🧘 pic.twitter.com/Xkw3Fw1TSy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2024

Despite the Young Bull’s heroics, Utah trailed for the majority of the first half.

However, OKC built up a 12-point lead and Utah stormed back to take a lead late in the second quarter.

Jazz Nearing Worst Stretch In Over A Decade

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

Sitting at 3-13 since the trade deadline, the Jazz are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball since Donovan Mitchell’s first year with the team.

The 2017-18 roster had a 3-13 stretch through early December and into January before rallying to make the playoffs and winning their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Everyday I’m learning something new.” the rookie-vet connection between Key and Kris is strong, and it’s helping the rook grow his game 🤝#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2024

With a loss to the Thunder, the 3-14 stretch would be the team’s worst since Tyrone Corbin’s final season in Utah in 2013-14 when the team lost 21 of its final 25 games.

The Jazz currently sit at 29-39 and in the 12th seed in the West.

