Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Stuffs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Layup Attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks showed off his athleticism in the second quarter against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday with three big blocks.

Hendricks first sent away a dunk attempt by Isaiah Joe and then got the best of Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Hendricks had a solid first half in Paycom Center.

The rookie forward posted 5 points and 2 rebounds to go along with his three blocks.

Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh joined Hendricks in Utah’s starting lineup and helped the team to a lead at halftime.

George put up five points and five assists. Sensabaugh had two points with three rebounds and an assist.

Another young player, Johnny Juzang, really shined in the first half against the Thunder.

The two-way guard put up nine points with three quick threes.

Jazz Nearing Worst Stretch In Over A Decade

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

Sitting at 3-13 since the trade deadline, the Jazz are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball since Donovan Mitchell’s first year with the team.

The 2017-18 roster had a 3-13 stretch through early December and into January before rallying to make the playoffs and winning their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a loss to the Thunder, the 3-14 stretch would be the team’s worst since Tyrone Corbin’s final season in Utah in 2013-14 when the team lost 21 of its final 25 games.

The Jazz currently sit at 29-39 and in the 12th seed in the West.

