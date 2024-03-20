Collin Sexton Refuses To Slow Down, Keeps Jazz In Game With Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Collin Sexton stepped up and made his veteran presence felt as the Utah Jazz faced off against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday.

The shorthanded Jazz desperately needed someone to lead the offense and Sexton did just that.

hoof to the ground,

𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𓃓💨 pic.twitter.com/2iuQHuvV9T — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2024

In his first 26 minutes, Sexton posted 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

With just seven minutes left in the fourth, Sexton and John Collins were the only Jazzmen to reach double figures.

Most impressively, Sexton did not have to force anything against the Thunder.

🚨 Young Bull fast break alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TEvXJR8ZiW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2024

He shot over 60% from the floor and led Utah with 6 assists. No other Jazz player had more than three assists.

Utah kept it close through the first three quarters. A late fourth-quarter run buried the Jazz and made a comeback look like it was out of reach.

None of the negatives fell on Sexton’s shoulders though. Collins was the only other veteran to get significant minutes with both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson out.

when it rains, it pours 🌧️@CollinSexton02 with 21 heading into the fourth pic.twitter.com/5bQ6i2iSdg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 21, 2024

And Utah’s young guys struggled in Oklahoma City. The rookie and sophomore players combined to shoot under 37% from the floor.

The Thunder went on to outscore the Jazz by nearly 20 in the fourth to secure a big home win.

Jazz Nearing Worst Stretch In Over A Decade

The Utah Jazz will be shorthanded when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a three-game road trip.

Sitting at 3-13 since the trade deadline, the Jazz are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball since Donovan Mitchell’s first year with the team.

The 2017-18 roster had a 3-13 stretch through early December and into January before rallying to make the playoffs and winning their opening-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Everyday I’m learning something new.” the rookie-vet connection between Key and Kris is strong, and it’s helping the rook grow his game 🤝#PracticeInterviews | @ZionsBank — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2024

With a loss to the Thunder, the 3-14 stretch would be the team’s worst since Tyrone Corbin’s final season in Utah in 2013-14 when the team lost 21 of its final 25 games.

The Jazz currently sit at 29-39 and in the 12th seed in the West.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.