Jazz Open Road Trip With Loss To Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz battled well but ultimately fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 to open a three-game road trip.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points.

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 35 points and 14 rebounds.

First Quarter

The Thunder jumped out to an early 20-8 start as the Jazz shot 3-12 from the floor to open the game.

The Jazz responded, cutting the Thunder lead to six after an 8-2 run.

Collin Sexton is turning up with Markkanen out 💪#TakeNote https://t.co/8HiyAskRGY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 21, 2024

Collin Sexton had six points to lead the Jazz while Chet Holmgren led all scorers with nine.

After one the Jazz trailed Oklahoma City 31-35.

Second Quarter

Gordon Hayward gave the Thunder a spark to open the second quarter scoring seven early points on two made threes.

Johnny Juzang knocked down three first-half threes to help the Jazz rally back to take the lead midway through the quarter.

Sexton led the Jazz with 13 points at the half while Jalen Williams had 13 for the Thunder.

At the half the Jazz led Oklahoma City 54-53.

Third Quarter

The Thunder used an early 11-0 run to take a 68-61 lead with eight minutes left in the quarter.

Keyonte George struggled in his matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring six points on 2-10 shooting while turning the ball over two times.

The Jazz bench outscored the Thunder 13-3 in the third quarter, but Oklahoma City won the quarter 29-26.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Thunder 82-80.

Fourth Quarter

The Thunder opened the quarter on a 15-6 run to open a 97-86 lead.

Holmgren scored nine straight points to help extend the lead to 16.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Sexton led the Jazz with 25 while Holmgren had 35 to lead the Thunder.

The Jazz fell to the Thunder 119-107.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops