Wrong-way crash involving bus closes SB I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — All lanes of southbound Interstate 15 were closed near the westbound I-80 exit Thursday morning due to a wrong-way crash involving a bus.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a wrong-way pickup truck crashed into a bus loaded with military personnel before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The truck driver was critically injured and first responders were attempting life-saving efforts. The bus driver suffered minor injuries. No serious injuries had been reported among the 20-25 personnel on the bus.

Troopers have temporarily closed the freeway and are detouring all traffic to exit at 600 North in Salt Lake City, creating massive delays that stretch past Beck Street.

Roden estimated the closure could last for two hours.

I-15 SB is CLOSED at 600 North in SLC. All traffic will be forced to exit at 600 North. Your best alternate is to take the I-215 North Interchange in NSL. https://t.co/MnEt4K07q8 — KSL Traffic Updates (@KSLTraffic) March 21, 2024

This is a breaking story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.