Collins Out As Jazz Face Mavericks

Mar 21, 2024, 1:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

John Collins #20 of the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson when they travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Collins played in Wedensday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but will sit with a facial contusion suffered in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clarkson will miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury.

Lauri Markkanen will return to the Jazz’s lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a quad bruise.

Jazz Look For First Road Win In Nearly Two Months

The Jazz will look to earn their first victory away from home since January 27 when they beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-122.

Since the win in Charlotte, the Jazz are 0-8 when playing away from home, and the NBA’s only winless team on the road since February 1.

The Jazz haven’t won on the second night of a back-to-back since January 3 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City.

For the season, the Jazz are 4-6 on the second night of back-to-backs.

Mavericks Look To Keep Momentum Against Jazz

The Mavericks will host the Jazz having won two straight and six of their last seven.

Dallas currently sits in the seventh seed in the West and would begin the playoffs hosting a Play-In Tournament game if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Sacramento Kings for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

After facing the Jazz on Thursday, the Mavericks will have three days off before facing the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

How To Watch Jazz And Mavericks

The Jazz will face the Mavericks on Thursday at 6:30 pm MST in Dallas. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Collins Out As Jazz Face Mavericks