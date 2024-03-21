Former Weber State DE Jonah Williams Signs With Minnesota Vikings

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive lineman Jonah Williams signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Weber State standout joins Vikings

The Vikings announced Williams’ addition on Monday, March 18.

NFL free agency officially kicked off on March 13.

“The Vikings on Monday announced they’ve signed former Rams defensive lineman Jonah Williams,” Craig Peters wrote for Vikings.com.

Williams helped the Rams to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card postseason appearance in 2023.

Last season, Williams had 49 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two sacks, and one pass breakup in 17 games.

The Vikings posted a 7-10 record in 2023.

Before his time in the league, the Meridian, Idaho native was a standout player for the Wildcats in Ogden. Williams played at Weber State from 2016-19.

During his college career, Williams recorded 194 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks. He played in 54 games for the Wildcats.

After his Weber State career, Williams signed with the Rams after going undrafted in 2020. He spent time on Los Angeles’ roster until November 2021 when he was waived. A day after getting let go by the Rams, Williams was claimed by the Vikings. He only spent a day in Minnesota due to a failed physical. Less than a week later, the defensive end re-joined the Rams as a member of their practice squad. Williams remained with the team through the end of the 2023 season.

We see you with the sack, Jonah Williams!! 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/ZvrrjYAlBU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2023

From 2021-23, Williams recorded 77 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in 41 games played for the Rams.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

