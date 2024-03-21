On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals Break State Record For Attendance At Women’s Sporting Event

Mar 21, 2024, 3:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals set a new mark for the most people to attend a women’s sporting event in the Beehive State.

The record-breaking event took place during the Royals‘ 2024 season-opening match against the Chicago Red Stars.

Utah hosted Chicago at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 16.

20,370 was the number announced as the official attendance for the NWSL match. The mark set a new record for the highest-attended women’s sporting event in state history.

Unfortunately for the crowd and the Royals, Utah fell to the Red Stars by a score of 2-0.

It was the franchise’s first game as an expansion franchise and in its second iteration as an NWSL organization.

RELATED: Amy Rodriguez Wants To Achieve Excellence, Titles With Royals

With the loss, the Royals opened the year with an 0-0-1 record.

Next Match for Utah Royals FC

Utah’s next match is at home against the North Carolina Courage on Friday, March 22. The game will start a 7:30 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on KMYU, NWSL+, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

About Utah Royals FC

RELATED STORIES

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaxson Robinson Hints At Possible Return To BYU Basketball

BYU senior guard has a decision to make this offseason.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Upset NCAA Loss To Duquesne

Cougars fall in another NCAA Tournament first round game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State DE Jonah Williams Signs With Minnesota Vikings

Former Weber State defensive lineman Jonah Williams signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings after three years with the L.A. Rams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL Commissioner Comments On Arizona Coyotes Land/Arena Situation

As time keeps ticking on the Arizona Coyotes and their hopes of staying in Phoenix, it seems like updates aren't offering much new information. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collins Out As Jazz Face Mavericks

The Utah Jazz will be without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson when they travel to face the Dallas Mavericks.

4 hours ago

...

Mitch Harper

No. 6 Seed BYU Falls To Physical No. 11 Duquesne In NCAA First Round

BYU basketball fell to Duquesne in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Royals Break State Record For Attendance At Women’s Sporting Event