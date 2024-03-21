Jaxson Robinson Hints At Possible Return To BYU Basketball

OMAHA, Neb. – BYU basketball guard Jaxson Robinson has a decision to make this offseason.

The senior guard was among the few bright spots in BYU’s First Round NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne on Thursday.

In the postgame press conference, #BYU guard Jaxson Robinson said, “This loss sucks. I want to get back here. I’m already thinking about it (returning).” Mark Pope then stopped him and said, “We can make that happen right now.” Robinson will have an NBA draft decision this… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 21, 2024

Robinson scored 25 points in 34 minutes of action in what could be his final college game. The Ada, Oklahoma native, ends the 2023-24 season as BYU’s leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game this year.

The 6-foot-7 prospect has appeared on some NBA draft boards throughout the season. Earlier this year, some mock drafts had Robinson as a potential first-round pick in June’s NBA draft.

Even Mark Pope has said that Robinson would need to go if he gets a first-round grade.

Jaxson Robinson “think about” potential return to BYU

After BYU’s loss to Duquesne on Thursday, KSL Sports asked Robinson if this was his last game and what his experience at BYU meant to him.

“I mean, Coach Pope has been a great coach. He’s helped me so much and mentored me,” said Pope. “I couldn’t be here without him. He took a chance on me, and I’m forever in debt for that.”

Then Robinson gave a glimmer of hope at a possible return to BYU next year.

“This loss sucks. Like Coach Pope said, [we] want to be back here next year. I’m already thinking about it. But…”

Mark Pope was ready to bring Robinson back immediately

Pope immediately reacted to that comment, turned to his right, and said to Robinson, “We can make that happen right now.”

The two then exchanged a laugh after that moment.

Robinson has one year of college eligibility available to him. That’s thanks to the free year of eligibility from the COVID year when he was a freshman at Texas A&M during the 2020-21 season.

Earlier this month, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year was recognized on BYU’s Senior Night alongside Spencer Johnson and walk-on Tredyn Christensen.

But one can imagine Pope would love another Senior Night opportunity with his leading scorer.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

