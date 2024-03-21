Jazz Center Walker Kessler Scores Early, Often Against Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler went to work in the post early and often in Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Walker Kessler starts strong vs. Mavs

The Mavericks hosted the Jazz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 21.

In his opening stint on the court, the Auburn product was a productive scoring force for Utah. During his first seven minutes on the hardwood, the second-year center scored a team-high six points on 3-3 field goals.

17 seconds into the night, Kessler found the bottom of the bucket with a layup to get the Jazz on the scoreboard first. Less than a minute later, the center scored on a slam dunk. Kessler’s early scoring burst was capped at the 5:08 mark after another jam.

He also added two rebounds and an assist before his first break.

This season, Kessler is averaging 8.1 points per contest on 64.7 percent shooting.

Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will be without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson when they travel to face the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Collins played in Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder but will sit with a facial contusion suffered in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clarkson will miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury.

Lauri Markkanen will return to the Jazz’s lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a quad bruise.

Jazz Look For First Road Win In Nearly Two Months

The Jazz will look to earn their first victory away from home since January 27 when they beat the Charlotte Hornets, 134-122.

Since the win in Charlotte, the Jazz are 0-8 when playing away from home and the NBA’s only winless team on the road since February 1.

The Jazz haven’t won on the second night of a back-to-back since January 3 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City.

For the season, the Jazz are 4-6 on the second night of back-to-backs.

Mavericks Look To Keep Momentum Against Jazz

The Mavericks will host the Jazz having won two straight and six of their last seven.

Dallas currently sits in the seventh seed in the West and would begin the playoffs hosting a Play-In Tournament game if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Sacramento Kings for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

After facing the Jazz on Thursday, the Mavericks will have three days off before facing the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

