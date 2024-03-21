Potter Dunks Alley-Oop From Yurtseven During Jazz-Mavericks Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Micah Potter threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Ömer Yurtseven during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks hosted the Jazz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 21.

With 7:29 left to play in the first half, Omer Yurtseven lobbed a pass toward the rim. Potter collected the ball and dunked it to complete the alley-oop play. Potter’s jam cut Dallas’ lead to 37-31.

During his first seven minutes on the floor, Potter had two points on 1-2 field goals. He also had one rebound. This season, the Wisconsin product averages 4.0 points per game on 72.7 percent shooting.

Yurtseven added two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes of action. The Georgetown product is recording 3.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season.

Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will be without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson when they travel to face the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Collins played in Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder but will sit with a facial contusion suffered in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clarkson will miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury.

Lauri Markkanen will return to the Jazz’s lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a quad bruise.

Jazz Look For First Road Win In Nearly Two Months

The Jazz will look to earn their first victory away from home since January 27 when they beat the Charlotte Hornets, 134-122.

Since the win in Charlotte, the Jazz are 0-8 when playing away from home and the NBA’s only winless team on the road since February 1.

The Jazz haven’t won on the second night of a back-to-back since January 3 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City.

For the season, the Jazz are 4-6 on the second night of back-to-backs.

Mavericks Look To Keep Momentum Against Jazz

The Mavericks will host the Jazz having won two straight and six of their last seven.

Dallas currently sits in the seventh seed in the West and would begin the playoffs hosting a Play-In Tournament game if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Sacramento Kings for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

After facing the Jazz on Thursday, the Mavericks will have three days off before facing the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

