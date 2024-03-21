On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Lauri Markkannen Flies For Slam Dunk Against Mavericks

Mar 21, 2024, 8:29 PM

Mar 21, 2024, 8:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkanen cruised down the lane before flying for a slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Markkanen slams during Jazz-Mavs game

The Mavericks hosted the Jazz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 21.

With 9:49 remaining in the third quarter, the Arizona product ran down the lane before rising up and throwing down a vicious one-handed jam. Markkanen’s dunk trimmed Dallas’ lead to 59-44.

During his first 24 minutes on the court, the Finnish forward scored 13 points on 5-15 shooting. He also posted three rebounds and one assist during his time on the hardwood.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 23.0 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Dallas is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will be without John Collins and Jordan Clarkson when they travel to face the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Collins played in Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder but will sit with a facial contusion suffered in Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Clarkson will miss his fifth straight game with a groin injury.

Lauri Markkanen will return to the Jazz’s lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a quad bruise.

Jazz Look For First Road Win In Nearly Two Months

The Jazz will look to earn their first victory away from home since January 27 when they beat the Charlotte Hornets, 134-122.

Since the win in Charlotte, the Jazz are 0-8 when playing away from home and the NBA’s only winless team on the road since February 1.

The Jazz haven’t won on the second night of a back-to-back since January 3 when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City.

For the season, the Jazz are 4-6 on the second night of back-to-backs.

Mavericks Look To Keep Momentum Against Jazz

The Mavericks will host the Jazz having won two straight and six of their last seven.

Dallas currently sits in the seventh seed in the West and would begin the playoffs hosting a Play-In Tournament game if the regular season ended today.

The Mavericks are a half-game back of the Sacramento Kings for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

After facing the Jazz on Thursday, the Mavericks will have three days off before facing the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

