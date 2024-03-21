On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Jazz Fall To Mavericks, Drop Fourth Straight

Mar 21, 2024, 9:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dropped their fourth straight game and their second in as many nights with a 113-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points.

The Mavericks were led by Luka Doncic who scored 34.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead as Walker Kessler scored the team’s first four points.

The Mavericks responded with a 9-0 run to take a 10-8 lead.

Collin Sexton continued his strong play from Wednesday night scoring eight first quarter points to lead the Jazz.

After one the Jazz led the Mavericks 27-26.

Second Quarter

The Mavericks scored the first nine points of the second quarter to build a 35-27 lead.

The Jazz shot just 1-14 from three in the first half while the Mavericks knocked down 5-15.

Luka Doncic had 21 points to lead all scorers at the half.

Through 24 minutes the Jazz trailed the Mavericks 53-42.

Third Quarter

The Mavericks began the third quarter on a 12-6 run to open a 65-48 lead.

Keyonte George scored six points in the third, but also had six turnovers in his first 24 minutes and missed all five of his three-point attempts.

Despite the Jazz’s struggles, they closed the quarter on an 8-2 run.

Through three, the Jazz trailed the Mavericks 83-73.

Fourth Quarter

The Mavericks again opened the quarter strong outscoring the Jazz 14-6 to build an 18 point lead.

The Jazz used a 12-4 run to trim the Mavericks lead to 11 with just under three minutes left to play.

However, the Jazz ran out of time to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz fell to the Mavericks 113-97.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

