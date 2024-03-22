Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Back On Track Against Vancouver Whitecaps

VANCOUVER – After two weeks off, Real Salt Lake will head north for a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Saturday.

RSL looks to get some redemption for a tough loss to rival Colorado in its last game.

RSL Matches Up With Vancouver For First Time This Season

Real Salt Lake and the Whitecaps faced off twice last season and Real came out on top in both matchups.

RSL opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Vancouver on the road and then defeated them 2-1 once again at home in September.

Real finished as the 5th seed in the West last season with a record of 14-12-8. Vancouver was right on their tails in the 6-seed with a record of 12-10-12.

The standings look a little different so far this year though.

Vancouver currently holds the 2-seed in the West at 2-0-1. RSL is all the way down at eighth with a record of 1-2-1.

The top six remain steady, but movement isn't far.

Considering both the Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake are playoff hopefuls, winning these early-season matchups could prove to be important down the line.

If RSL can pull out the road win, they will tie the Whitecaps with 7 points.

Following the game in Vancouver, Real Salt Lake will travel to St. Louis to play the CITY on Saturday, March 30.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

