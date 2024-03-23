On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

What is known about Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Mar 23, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:22 am

Princess Kate...

A relative of the photographer watches television, as Catherine, The Princess of Wales announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON, (AP) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy — though in a video announcement Friday, she did not say what kind of cancer or reveal details of her treatment.

Here’s what is known:

What kind of surgery did Kate have?

Kate had what was described as abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The news wasn’t announced until the next day, when Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was recovering from a planned operation.

At the time, officials said her condition wasn’t cancerous but did not specify what kind of surgery, saying only that it was successful.

When was Kate’s cancer found?

During the video announcement Friday, Kate said: “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and that she was in the early stages of treatment.

She didn’t say what kind of cancer was found, nor did she give details of her chemotherapy. The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.

Is it unusual to find cancer after surgery?

While it’s rare to find cancer after surgery for a noncancerous problem, it does happen in about 4% of such surgeries, said Dr. Yuman Fong, a surgeon at City of Hope Cancer Center in Southern California.

“That 4% figure represents someone who’s going to the operating room for what is thought to be benign disease” such as a procedure to remove the gallbladder or ovarian cysts, Fong said.

Is it unusual to find cancer in someone so young?

Yes, cancer is rare in young adults. But in developed countries, rates of some cancers are rising among younger adults. Kate is 42.

“We hate it when young people get cancer, but at the same time, they are the ones that recover best,” Fong said.

What kind of treatment is Kate having?

The palace statement said no details would be provided about her cancer or her treatment, other than she started it in late February.

“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do,” the statement said.

After successful surgery, chemotherapy is often used to help kill any stray cancer cells and to prevent the cancer from coming back. Treatments have evolved, and when chemo is used now, it’s sometimes for shorter periods or lower doses than it once was.

What are the side effects of chemotherapy?

Fatigue, nausea, tingling in the hands and feet, and sometimes hair loss are side effects of chemotherapy, said Dr. Monica Avila of Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. But there are medications for improving these side effects. And cold caps that cool the scalp can prevent hair loss, Avila said.

“A patient can take anywhere from a few weeks to a month or two to recover from those effects,” Avila said. Numbness and tingling can take longer to disappear, she said.

How long will Kate’s treatment last?

The palace statement said that will be up to her doctors. “The princess is now on a recovery pathway,” the statement said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Anne D'Innocenzio AP Retail Writer

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations.

17 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Pan Pylas Associated Press

British man who poisoned couple with fentanyl and monitored their death via app sentenced to life

A British IT worker who befriended and worked for an older couple, poisoned them with fentanyl and monitored their death with his cellphone.

18 hours ago

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, Ma...

Associated Press

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall.

21 hours ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, speaks in a prerecorded message in this screenshot from Friday, March 22, ...

Brian Melley and Jill Lawless

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Kate, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

22 hours ago

FILE: U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during th...

Edith M. Lederer

Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Russia and China have vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution calling for “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

1 day ago

Two of the 86 dogs removed from the California home by authorities....

Associated Press

3 arrested after welfare call leads to removal of 86 dogs, girl and older woman from California home

An anonymous call led California authorities to find 86 dogs and several people living in a house where conditions were described as deplorable.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

What is known about Kate’s cancer diagnosis