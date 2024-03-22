How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Final Pac-12 Championship Meet

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Mar 22, 2024, 4:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks will be competing in the last Pac-12 Championship meet ever on Saturday, March 23 in the Maverik Center.

The Conference of Champions has become very competitive in college gymnastics the past few seasons with Cal and Oregon State really stepping up their games to join Utah and UCLA as the top dogs of the league.

Saturday provides one more chance for Ute fans to enjoy what has become some very phenomenal gymnastics across the board while also taking in Utah’s Maile O’Keefe one last time in person.

How To Watch The Red Rocks In The Final Pac-12 Championship Meet

  • WHEN: Saturday, March 23
  • WHERE: Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah
  • TIME: 6:00 pm MT (1:00 pm MT if you want to see the earlier session)
  • CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
  • TICKET INFO: Pac-12 Tickets

A Quick Scout Of The Pac-12 Championship Meet Late Session

The late session of the final Pac-12 Championship Meet will feature four ranked teams in No. 2 Cal, No. 5 Utah, No. 11 UCLA, and No. 17 Oregon State.

The Golden Bears already won the Pac-12 regular season title outright, which is the first time since the award’s inception in 2020 that the Red Rocks haven’t at least had a piece of it.

Utah, however, has won the last three Pac-12 Championship meets and will be looking to add a fourth, and final one as the league dissolves in 2024.

That task will not be particularly easy as Cal ranks No. 2 in the country on both bars and beam. They also sit at No. 3 in the country on floor and No. 6 on vault which is where they will start.

UCLA’s strengths come in on vault and floor where they rank No. 7 in each event. The Bruins will start on beam where they rank No. 9 and are No. 11 in the country on bars.

Oregon State currently ranks No. 6 on bars and No. 18 on vault. The Beavers will start on floor where they sit at No. 25 and come in No. 23 in the country on beam.

The Red Rocks are no slouches in the group, ranking No. 7 in the country on both vault and bars which is where they will start Saturday’s meet. Utah is also ranked high on beam where they sit at No. 5 and floor where they come in at No. 6.

The Red Rocks Are Just Focused On Themselves

Gymnastics is a different sport in that you can’t really strategize for an opponent. Literally all you can do is focus on yourself and your abilities which is exactly what the Red Rocks plan to do.

“We are really just focused on us and what we can do,” head coach Carly Dockendorf said. “We talked about bringing the best we can be. That’s all we can do. We can’t control what other teams are going to do and continue to make some of the adjustments we’ve been making in practice. We have made our assignments much harder the past few weeks and I think it has shown.”

Utah is coming off of their best meet of the season last week to wrap up the regular season posting a 198.300. If they can keep building off of that momentum, the final Pac-12 Championship meet could prove to be one for the books simply due to the level of competition in the late meet rotation.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

