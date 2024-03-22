On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Utah Jazz Season Can End One Of Three Ways

Mar 22, 2024, 4:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With just a dozen games left in the season, the Utah Jazz have just a handful of potential outcomes awaiting them.

Utah currently sits at 12th in the West with a record of 29-41. They have the ninth-worst record in the association.

A postseason appearance is likely out of the picture so here is where the Jazz can finish and what it means going forward.

Jazz Catch Fire, Overtake Rockets In 11th

Utah sits 5.5 games back from Houston but more importantly, the Jazz will play the Rockets three times in the final 12 games of the season.

If Utah manages to win all three of those games, they will likely overtake Houston in the standings and no longer own a bottom-10 record.

This is the worst-case scenario for Jazz fans.

Yes, winning is the goal. But what is the point of finishing in 11th and missing out on a top-ten pick in next year’s draft?

Utah’s 2024 first-round pick will be going to OKC unless it is in the top ten. That’s why having a bottom-ten record benefits Utah.

With the 9th-worst record in the NBA, the Jazz have a 4.5 percent chance of winning the lottery and claiming the No. 1 overall pick. This extends to 4.8 percent for the No. 2 pick, 5.2 percent for the No. 3 pick, and 5.7 percent for the No. 4 pick.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

No Movement, Finish 12th In West With 9th Worst Record

Although it may not be the best-case scenario, it’s probably the most likely.

Utah has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA but the Jazz can easily avoid going 2-10 or worse to wrap up the season.

Plus, the 13-seed Memphis Grizzlies are 6 games back from Utah. With that said, it’s entirely possible for the Jazz to finish 12th in the West while also claiming a bottom-8 record.

Brooklyn holds the 8th-worst record in the NBA at 26-44. They sit just three games back from Utah.

Unlike the Jazz, Brooklyn doesn’t have its first-round pick in the 2024 draft so they have no reason to lose games. But that fact has been true all season and the Nets still find themself near the bottom of the East.

Skid Continues, Utah Claims Bottom 8 Record In NBA

As mentioned earlier, Utah has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA.

Although unlikely, it is entirely possible for the Jazz to finish somewhere around 31-51.

The Jazz could claim the 8th, 7th, or 6th-worst record in the NBA. But, that depends on how Brooklyn, Toronto, and Memphis close out the season.

The team with the 6th-worst record has about a 9 percent chance to claim any of the top-four picks.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Marchessault’s Agent Confirms Contract Talks, Likely No Decision Until Season Ends

Jonathan Marchessault is in the final season of his contract, giving the Golden Knights a major decision to make after the season.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics In Final Pac-12 Championship Meet

The Red Rocks will be competing in the last Pac-12 Championship meet ever on Saturday, March 23 in the Maverik Center.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Players Share Thoughts On Playing Against Damir Kreilach

As RSL gets ready to take on Vancouver on Saturday, a familiar face and friend will be present, donning the colors of the Whitecaps.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Aims To Get Back On Track Against Vancouver Whitecaps

After two weeks off, Real Salt Lake will head north for a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s English Players Talk March Madness In United Kingdom

Every spring millions of people in the United States take an empty bracket and do their best to predict, round by round, which college basketball teams will win and advance at the NCAA Tournament.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Big Stage, Bright Lights, High Stakes Are Just What The Aggies Ordered

There is no tournament in the world quite like March Madness.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Jazz Notes: Utah Jazz Season Can End One Of Three Ways