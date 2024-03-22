On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kate Del Fava Scores Royals’ First Goal Of 2024 Season Vs. Courage

Mar 22, 2024, 8:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals scored their first goal of the 2024 NWSL season thanks to a header by Kate Del Fava against the North Carolina Courage.

Utah Royals FC

The Royals hosted the Courage at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Friday, March 22.

In the 15th minute, the Royals earned their first corner kick of the night. Utah took advantage of the opportunity.

Del Fava jumped into the air for the ball after it was sent sailing into the box. The defender buried it into the back of the net with a header to give the Royals their first lead of the season at 1-0.

The Illinois State product is one of two Royals to play in both stints the franchise has had in Utah.

Del Fava was originally selected by Utah with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020.

She played in all 90 minutes of Utah’s season opener vs. Chicago.

Match Info

The Courage arrived in Utah after opening their 2024 slate with a 5-1 victory over the Houston Dash on March 16. North Carolina is currently ranked as the best team in ESPN.com’s NWSL Power Rankings.

Utah’s match against North Carolina is broadcast on KMYU, NWSL+KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Royals this season

Utah opened the season with a 2-0 loss at home to the Chicago Red Stars.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Drop Season Opener To Chicago In Front Of Sold-Out Crowd

With the loss, the Royals kicked off their second stint as an NWSL team with an 0-0-1 record.

About Utah Royals FC

RELATED STORIES

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Beat North Carolina Courage For First Win Of Season

The Utah Royals held off the North Carolina Courage in the second half to claim their first victory of the 2024 NWSL season.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Royals GK Mandy Haught Saves Back-To-Back Penalty Kicks By Courage

Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught saved consecutive penalty kicks by the North Carolina Courage in the second half.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ally Sentnor Scores First Goal On Rocket, Gives Royals Lead Over Courage

Ally Sentnor scored her first goal on a rocket of a kick during the Utah Royals' match against the North Carolina Courage.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Women’s Basketball Vs. South Dakota State In NCAA First-Round

Utah women's basketball team is making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament against 12 seed South Dakota State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Utah Jazz Season Can End One Of Three Ways

With just a dozen games left in the season, the Utah Jazz have just a handful of potential outcomes awaiting them.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Marchessault’s Agent Confirms Contract Talks, Likely No Decision Until Season Ends

Jonathan Marchessault is in the final season of his contract, giving the Golden Knights a major decision to make after the season.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Kate Del Fava Scores Royals’ First Goal Of 2024 Season Vs. Courage