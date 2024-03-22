Ally Sentnor Scores First Goal On Rocket, Gives Royals Lead Over Courage

SALT LAKE CITY – NWSL rookie and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Ally Sentnor scored her first goal on a rocket of a kick during the Utah Royals‘ match against the North Carolina Courage.

Sentnor scores with goal for Utah Royals FC

The Royals hosted the Courage at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Friday, March 22.

In the 30th minute of action, the North Carolina product connected on a kick that cruised off of her foot and into the back of the net. Sentnor’s strike was her first career NWSL goal and it regained the lead for Utah.

The on-frame shot pushed Utah in front of North Carolina, 2-1.

The Hanson, Massachusetts native played for the Tar Heels from 2021-23.

After suffering a season-ending injury during an exhibition as a freshman, Sentnor made an immediate impact for UNC in 2022. During the last two seasons, Sentnor recorded 21 goals, nine assists, 165 shots, and 62 shots on goal in 48 matches. Sentnor was named the 2023 ACC Midfielder of the Year.

Match Info

The Courage arrived in Utah after opening their 2024 slate with a 5-1 victory over the Houston Dash on March 16. North Carolina is currently ranked as the best team in ESPN.com’s NWSL Power Rankings.

Utah’s match against North Carolina is broadcast on KMYU, NWSL+, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Royals this season

Utah opened the season with a 2-0 loss at home to the Chicago Red Stars.

With the loss, the Royals kicked off their second stint as an NWSL team with an 0-0-1 record.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

