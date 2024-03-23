On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Emergency personnel rescue trapped dog from two-vehicle crash

Mar 23, 2024, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: Emergency personnel in Weber County say a dog was trapped following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — Emergency personnel in Weber County say a dog is expected to be OK after being trapped following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of 1900 W. 2100 South. When personnel from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Weber Fire District responded to the scene, the occupants of both vehicles were out of their vehicles. However, the dog was trapped.


First responders were able to work fast to remove the animal from the vehicle.

The dog was rushed to a veterinarian emergency room for treatment of its injuries.

On Saturday, the veterinarian said the dog was doing well, and the quick action by emergency personnel saved its life.

There was no mention of how the crash occurred.

(Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District)

