Top Plays From Second-Round March Madness Games In Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time in five years, March Madness has returned to Salt Lake City!

Check out the best plays from the two second-round games in the Delta Center on Thursday.

March Madness In SLC Top Plays – Day Two

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton

After Dayton went down big against Nevada on Thursday, they found themselves in a similar situation against the Wildcats in Round Two.

Arizona shot the lights out in the first half at 60.7% from the floor and 54.5% from three.

The Cats went up by 17, 37-20, with four minutes left in the first half.

Arizona guard Caleb Love poured in 13 first-half points with three threes.

But the Flyers showed that they have no quit once again.

Dayton ended the half on a 10-0 run and went into the break trailing by just seven.

The Flyers continued to fight in the second half and closed the lead down to three with 12 minutes left.

DaRon Holmes II had another great game in the second round. He finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

The Cats never let Dayton take the lead though.

Arizona went on another run and led by 15 with seven minutes left in regulation.

Dayton continued to push the envelope but the Cats didnt budge and held a comfortable lead for the rest of the game.

Arizona’s percentages dropped off a bit from the first half but they still finished shooting 52.8% from the field.

The Wildcats held on and picked up their second win in Delta Center over Dayton, 78-68.

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

The first half between the Bulldogs and Jayhawks was neck and neck.

There were a total of six lead changes and the largest advantage in the first half was just six.

Whether they went basket for basket or run for run, neither team could build much momentum without an answer from the other side.

The highlights continued to stack up regardless. The Jayhawks connected on this long-distance alley-oop.

Kansas led by one at the break, 44-43.

The second half was all Gonzaga. The Bulldogs made 13 of their 16 shots over the first 12 minutes.

EVERYTHING IS GOING IN 🤯 GONZAGA HAS BLOWN THIS GAME WIDE OPEN!

Unlike the first 20 minutes, the shorthanded Jayhawks had no answer for the Zags offense.

Gonzaga went up by 20 and sailed to an easy win in the Round of 32.

