On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top Plays From Second-Round March Madness Games In Salt Lake City

Mar 23, 2024, 3:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time in five years, March Madness has returned to Salt Lake City!

Check out the best plays from the two second-round games in the Delta Center on Thursday.

March Madness In SLC Top Plays – Day Two

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Dayton

After Dayton went down big against Nevada on Thursday, they found themselves in a similar situation against the Wildcats in Round Two.

RELATED: Top Plays From First Round March Madness Games In Salt Lake City

Arizona shot the lights out in the first half at 60.7% from the floor and 54.5% from three.

The Cats went up by 17, 37-20, with four minutes left in the first half.

Arizona guard Caleb Love poured in 13 first-half points with three threes.

But the Flyers showed that they have no quit once again.

Dayton ended the half on a 10-0 run and went into the break trailing by just seven.

The Flyers continued to fight in the second half and closed the lead down to three with 12 minutes left.

DaRon Holmes II had another great game in the second round. He finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

The Cats never let Dayton take the lead though.

Arizona went on another run and led by 15 with seven minutes left in regulation.

Dayton continued to push the envelope but the Cats didnt budge and held a comfortable lead for the rest of the game.

Arizona’s percentages dropped off a bit from the first half but they still finished shooting 52.8% from the field.

The Wildcats held on and picked up their second win in Delta Center over Dayton, 78-68.

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

The first half between the Bulldogs and Jayhawks was neck and neck.

There were a total of six lead changes and the largest advantage in the first half was just six.

Whether they went basket for basket or run for run, neither team could build much momentum without an answer from the other side.

The highlights continued to stack up regardless. The Jayhawks connected on this long-distance alley-oop.

Kansas led by one at the break, 44-43.

The second half was all Gonzaga. The Bulldogs made 13 of their 16 shots over the first 12 minutes.

Unlike the first 20 minutes, the shorthanded Jayhawks had no answer for the Zags offense.

Gonzaga went up by 20 and sailed to an easy win in the Round of 32.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of March Madness top plays? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Ends NCAA Tournament Drought, Downs TCU In First Round

It only took 40 minutes to erase the Utah State Aggies' double-digit losing streak in the NCAA Tournament.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Beat North Carolina Courage For First Win Of Season

The Utah Royals held off the North Carolina Courage in the second half to claim their first victory of the 2024 NWSL season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Royals GK Mandy Haught Saves Back-To-Back Penalty Kicks By Courage

Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught saved consecutive penalty kicks by the North Carolina Courage in the second half.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ally Sentnor Scores First Goal On Rocket, Gives Royals Lead Over Courage

Ally Sentnor scored her first goal on a rocket of a kick during the Utah Royals' match against the North Carolina Courage.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kate Del Fava Scores Royals’ First Goal Of 2024 Season Vs. Courage

The Utah Royals scored their first goal of the 2024 NWSL season thanks to a header by Kate Del Fava against the North Carolina Courage.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Women’s Basketball Vs. South Dakota State In NCAA First-Round

Utah women's basketball team is making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament against 12 seed South Dakota State.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Top Plays From Second-Round March Madness Games In Salt Lake City