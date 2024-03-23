On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

One person hurt in Syracuse house fire

Mar 23, 2024, 4:36 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SYRACUSE The Syracuse Fire Department says one person suffered burns following a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the area of 2345 S. Bluff Road at 1:23 p.m.

Kara Finley, with Syracuse City, told KSL TV, when emergency personnel arrived on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the garage. She said the injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported. However, a dog was rescued from the home and given oxygen.

Finley also said the crews had a hard time battling the fire because of the wind conditions in the area.

(Syracuse City Fire Department)

She said the estimated cost of damage to the property is at $400,000.

Crews from Layton, North Davis Fire District and Hill Air Force Base responded to the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

 

One person hurt in Syracuse house fire