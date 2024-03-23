How To Watch Utah State Aggies Vs. First-Seed Purdue Boilermakers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – There’s no rest for the weary in the NCAA Tournament as Utah State shifts its focus to 7’4 Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Eight-seed Utah State beat nine-seed TCU, advancing to the Round of 32 for the first time in 23 years. The Aggies face first-seed Purdue in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24 at 12:40 p.m. MT.

The Aggie’s win over TCU was the largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in program history and snapped a ten-game tournament losing streak dating back to 2001.

USU continues its unexpected run after hiring Danny Sprinkle and restocking the cupboard with transfers and redshirts. Utah State returned zero points from its 2022-23 roster.

How To Watch No. 8 USU vs. No. 1 Purdue Round of 32

CBS is one of four networks televising the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) is on DirecTV, Dish, and Xfinity cable and satellite subscriptions. TruTV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. CBS can also be found with over-the-air antennae in certain areas.

Utah State Aggies vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Date: Sunday, March 24

Tip-Off: 12:40 p.m. MT

TV: CBS

