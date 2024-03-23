On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
How To Watch Utah State Aggies Vs. First-Seed Purdue Boilermakers

Mar 23, 2024, 5:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – There’s no rest for the weary in the NCAA Tournament as Utah State shifts its focus to 7’4 Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Eight-seed Utah State beat nine-seed TCU, advancing to the Round of 32 for the first time in 23 years. The Aggies face first-seed Purdue in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24 at 12:40 p.m. MT.

RELATED: USU Ends NCAA Tournament Drought, Downs TCU In First Round

The Aggie’s win over TCU was the largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in program history and snapped a ten-game tournament losing streak dating back to 2001.

USU continues its unexpected run after hiring Danny Sprinkle and restocking the cupboard with transfers and redshirts. Utah State returned zero points from its 2022-23 roster.

RELATED: Utah State’s English Players Talk March Madness In United Kingdom

How To Watch No. 8 USU vs. No. 1 Purdue Round of 32

CBS is one of four networks televising the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) is on DirecTV, Dish, and Xfinity cable and satellite subscriptions. TruTV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. CBS can also be found with over-the-air antennae in certain areas.

RELATED: Big Stage, Bright Lights, High Stakes Are Just What The Aggies Ordered

Utah State Aggies vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Date: Sunday, March 24

Tip-Off: 12:40 p.m. MT

TV: CBS

RELATED: Utah State Aggies & The Improbable Journey To Indianapolis

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

