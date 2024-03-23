On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Urban Meyer Explains How Utah Football Became NFL Pipeline

Mar 23, 2024, 7:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah head football coach Urban Meyer explained how the Utes football program became a strong pipeline to the NFL in the past two decades.

Urban Meyer says Utah’s “development” key to putting players into NFL

The former college football and NFL head coach spoke at the 2024 Utah Football Coaches Clinic on Saturday, March 23. Meyer was the keynote speaker at the event held at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

During his time at the stadium, Meyer spoke to a group of coaches and media members. The former coach discussed his coaching career, gave advice on the profession, and told stories from his time at the University of Utah.

Following his keynote address, Meyer spoke with members of the media. Meyer discussed Utah’s strong ability to put players into the NFL over the past 20-plus years.

“Development,” Meyer told KSL Sports as the main reason so many Utes have gone into the league.

The former NFL head coach said that Utah is one of the top programs in taking a player and turning them into a draft pick. “Coach Whitt has an uncanny ability with his staff to make good [become] great,” Meyer told KSL Sports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the 2005 NFL Draft, Meyer saw five of his former players get selected, including quarterback Alex Smith, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Following Meyer’s departure from Utah after the 2004 season, Kyle Whittingham took over as the Utes’ head coach. During the Whittingham era, 51 former Utah standouts have been drafted into the league, including four selections in the first round. In 2023, three former Utes were picked in the NFL Draft.

RELATED: Stevenson Sylvester Loves Versatility Of NFL Draft Prospect Jonah Elliss

More Utah products will look to hear their name in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Urban Meyer’s coaching career

Meyer served as Utah’s head coach from 2003-04 and led the Utes to a 22-2 record in two seasons.

In his final year with the Utes, Meyer led Utah to a Fiesta Bowl victory.

RELATED STORIES

After his time in Salt Lake City, Meyer led Florida to a pair of titles before taking a job with the Buckeyes. Meyer won a title with Ohio State in 2014.

During his time as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, Meyer had a record of 187-32.

Meyer last coached in college in January 2019 at Ohio State. After leaving the Buckeyes, Meyer worked as a college football analyst for FOX Sports.

In 2021, Meyer was hired as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent 13 games with the franchise before returning to FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff show.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Advances To Second Round Of NCAA Tournament

The five seed Utah women's basketball team started their NCAA Tournament journey against 12 seed South Dakota State.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz No-Show In Loss To Rockets

The Utah Jazz turned in one of their worst performances of the season in their 147-119 loss to the Houston Rockets.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rockets Hand Jazz Fifth Straight Loss

The Utah Jazz lost their fifth straight game after they were blown out on the road by the Houston Rockets 147-119.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Shows Off On Both Ends In Houston

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler played a great game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday despite the big loss.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing Utah State Aggies Vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Utah State Aggies' 23 years without an NCAA Tournament win are a distant memory after USU won 88-72 over ninth-seeded TCU

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Carries Jazz Offense Against Rockets In Houston

Through the first three quarters against the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz forward John Collins poured in 25 points.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Urban Meyer Explains How Utah Football Became NFL Pipeline