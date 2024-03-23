On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio Scores Equalizer Against Whitecaps FC

Mar 23, 2024, 7:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio leveled the match with a goal in the second half against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Julio scores equalizer vs. Whitecaps

The Whitecaps hosted RSL at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, March 23.

In the 70th minute of action, the forward buried a shot into the back of the net to knot the scoreboard.

Julio’s goal tied the match at 1-1.

Julio entered the match having recorded one goal, six shots, and three shots on target in five matches this season.

Match Info

Real Salt Lake entered the contest with a 1-1-2 record this season. The Whitecaps welcomed RSL with their 2-1-0 record.

RSL’s match against Vancouver is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis CITY SC played to a 1-1 draw on February 24 in Missouri.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

