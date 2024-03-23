Alexandros Katranis Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis scored his first goal with the Utah-based MLS club during a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Alexandros Katranis gives RSL lead in Vancouver

The Whitecaps hosted RSL at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, March 23.

The match was Katranis’ first start with the club.

In the 76th minute, Katranis floated a shot over the head of Vancouver defenders and into the frame to give Real Salt Lake its first lead of the evening.

Katranis’s goal gave RSL a 2-1 advantage on the scoreboard.

He entered the match having recorded one shot in two matches this season.

Match Info

Real Salt Lake entered the contest with a 1-1-2 record this season. The Whitecaps welcomed RSL with their 2-1-0 record.

RSL’s match against Vancouver is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis CITY SC played to a 1-1 draw on February 24 in Missouri.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

