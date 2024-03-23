Real Salt Lake Earns Three Points With Comeback Against Whitecaps

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake earned three points on the road after a second half comeback in the team’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

RSL beats Whitecaps

The Whitecaps hosted RSL at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, March 23.

Real Salt Lake defeated the Whitecaps, 2-1.

Former RSL star Damir Kreilach put his old team into a hole in the first half with a goal in the 33rd minute. Kreilach’s shot gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead. It was the former Real Salt Lake standout’s first MLS goal as a member of the Whitecaps.

Vancouver took the 1-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

After the break, it was all Real Salt Lake.

In the 70th minute, Anderson Julio leveled the match for RSL with his second goal of the season.

A few short minutes later, Real Salt Lake took its first lead of the night thanks to a goal from Alexandros Katranis, his first with the club.

Saturday’s match was Katranis’ first start of the season.

Vancouver pressed in the closing minutes of the contest. However, RSL managed to hold the home side scoreless.

RSL finished the contest having controlled possession for 54.1 percent of the night. The visiting side also had 15 more shots than Vancouver, including two more shots on goal.

Up next for Real Salt Lake

With the win, RSL improved to a 2-1-2 record this season.

RSL’s next match is at home against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis CITY SC played to a 1-1 draw on February 24 in Missouri.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

