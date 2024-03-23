On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
John Collins Carries Jazz Offense Against Rockets In Houston

Mar 23, 2024, 7:57 PM

HOUSTON – Through the first three quarters against the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz forward John Collins poured in 25 points.

The Jazz’s offense struggled to get much of anything going but Collins remained a consistent option.

Utah shot just 42.9% from the field and 28.1% from deep through the first three quarters.

Collins was the only Jazzman to shoot efficiently on more than five attempts. Collins made seven of his first nine shots.

He was scoring all over the floor too. From corner threes to post touches, Collins showed off the whole bag in Toyota Center.

The absence of Lauri Markkanen combined with inconsistency from the rest of the roster was too much to overcome.

The Jazz trailed by 31 going into the fourth.

Utah Jazz Season Can End One Of Three Ways

With a dozen games left in the season, the Utah Jazz have just a handful of potential outcomes awaiting them.

Utah currently sits at 12th in the West with a record of 29-41. They have the ninth-worst record in the association.

Jazz Catch Fire, Overtake Rockets In 11th

Utah sits 5.5 games back from Houston but more importantly, the Jazz will play the Rockets three times in the final 12 games of the season.

If Utah manages to win all three of those games, they will likely overtake Houston in the standings and no longer own a bottom-10 record.

This is the worst-case scenario for Jazz fans.

Yes, winning is the goal. But what is the point of finishing in 11th and missing out on a top-ten pick in next year’s draft?

No Movement, Finish 12th In West With 9th Worst Record

Although it may not be the best-case scenario, it’s probably the most likely.

Utah has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA but the Jazz can easily avoid going 2-10 or worse to wrap up the season.

Skid Continues, Utah Claims Bottom 8 Record In NBA

Although unlikely, it is entirely possible for Utah to finish somewhere around 31-51.

The Jazz could claim the 8th, 7th, or 6th-worst record in the NBA. But, that depends on how Brooklyn, Toronto, and Memphis close out the season.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

