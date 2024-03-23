Walker Kessler Shows Off On Both Ends In Houston

HOUSTON – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler played a great game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday despite the big loss.

The big man posted 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏 said 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8ZLqyKv4Z6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 24, 2024

Kessler’s total gives him double-digits in back-to-back games.

He failed to reach at least 10 points in the first six games in the month of March.

Kessler also hasn’t reached three blocks since the Jazz hosted the Spurs on February 25.

step 1. blocker kessler

step 2. brice sensabaugh pic.twitter.com/YbTyDcYiCY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 24, 2024

Kessler shot 5/8 from the floor against Houston.

The only other player to shoot above 50% with at least six attempts was John Collins.

Utah Jazz Season Can End One Of Three Ways

With a dozen games left in the season, the Utah Jazz have just a handful of potential outcomes awaiting them.

Utah currently sits at 12th in the West with a record of 29-41. They have the ninth-worst record in the association.

Jazz Catch Fire, Overtake Rockets In 11th

Utah sits 5.5 games back from Houston but more importantly, the Jazz will play the Rockets three times in the final 12 games of the season.

If Utah manages to win all three of those games, they will likely overtake Houston in the standings and no longer own a bottom-10 record.

This is the worst-case scenario for Jazz fans.

Yes, winning is the goal. But what is the point of finishing in 11th and missing out on a top-ten pick in next year’s draft?

Updated West Standings ‼️ – Nuggets win, trail OKC on win %

– Mavs and Suns win, move into 6th & 7th For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/ha6pBTMzb1 — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2024

No Movement, Finish 12th In West With 9th Worst Record

Although it may not be the best-case scenario, it’s probably the most likely.

Utah has one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA but the Jazz can easily avoid going 2-10 or worse to wrap up the season.

Skid Continues, Utah Claims Bottom 8 Record In NBA

Although unlikely, it is entirely possible for Utah to finish somewhere around 31-51.

The Jazz could claim the 8th, 7th, or 6th-worst record in the NBA. But, that depends on how Brooklyn, Toronto, and Memphis close out the season.

