Rockets Hand Jazz Fifth Straight Loss

Mar 23, 2024, 8:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz lost their fifth straight game after they were blown out by the Houston Rockets 147-119.

John Collins led the Jazz with 25.

Jalen Green led all scorers with 41.

First Quarter

The Rockets got out in transition throughout the first quarter scoring easy points off Jazz turnovers.

Houston scored 16 fastbreak points on a perfect 7-7 shooting in the opening 12 minutes.

Johnny Juzang scored six points on a pair of threes off the bench to lead the Jazz.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Rockets 47-21.

Second Quarter

Kris Dunn and Jabari Smith Jr. were both ejected early in the quarter after throwing punches at one another.

Kira Lewis Jr. had his best stretch as a member of the Jazz scoring nine points after Dunn’s ejection.

The Rocket shot 15-24 from three in the first half as the Jazz allowed a franchise record for points in a half.

At the break, the Jazz trailed Houston 85-35.

Third Quarter

The Rockets kept up their hot shooting in the third quarter adding nine made threes on 16 attempts.

Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green combined to shoot 17-25 from three in the opening three quarters.

The Jazz were led by John Collins who scored 25 points.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Rockets 122-91.

Fourth Quarter

Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh combined to shoot 3-20 from the three-point line.

The Jazz cut the Rockets lead to 24 midway through the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Jazz finished their three-game road trip with an 0-3 record.

The Jazz fell to the Rockets 147-119.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

